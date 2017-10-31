News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Silver Knights have acquired the rights to forward Nick Perera in a trade with Ontario. The terms of the trade were not disclosed. Perera is the current captain of the United States Beach Soccer Team. He looks to bolster the attack of the Silver Knights for the upcoming season.

"I'm excited to begin a new adventure with the Silver Knights, and meet my new teammates," said Perera. "Tommy [Tanner] and Ryan [Hall] have made me feel extremely welcomed, and I'm excited to try and help this organization reach new heights."

Perera brings an outstanding resume to Central New York. He played for UC Santa Barbara in college from 2005 to 2008. He led the Gauchos to their first national championship in 2006. Perera was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player for the College Cup that year. Perera is currently in his second season as an assistant coach with UC Santa Barbara.

"Nick was one of the first players I tried to sign when the club started in 2011 when he was with the U.S. National Futsal team along with Nelson Santana," said Silver Knights General Manager Tommy Tanner. "I consider Nick to be a true target and one of the best in the league. I am truly excited for our team and the opportunity Nick will bring to the guys with his ability to hold the ball and the creativity he brings to the game."

Perera started his indoor soccer career with the San Diego Sockers in the PASL. He scored five goals in six appearances with the club. He moved to the Milwaukee Wave in the MISL and scored 52 goals with the club before returning to the Sockers in the MASL. In his second stint with San Diego, Perera recorded 40 goals over two seasons. Last year, Perera played with the Ontario Fury and scored 17 goals.

"I am very excited with the signing of Nick Perera," said Silver Knights Head Coach Ryan Hall. "I battled against him for years and know first-hand what he is capable of. He's one of the more experienced targets having won a couple of championships and played on our Futsal and beach national teams. I'm looking forward to working with him and letting him cause havoc with defenders."

Perera also brings a wealth of experience from the beach soccer game. He scored five goals during the 2013 FIFA Beach World Cup. Perera was also nominated for the 2016 US Soccer Goal of the Year after scoring a stunning bicycle kick against Russia.

"Beach soccer translates very well to the indoor game, not only in tactical terms but also in the technical and mental demands of each discipline," said Perera. "Technically, beach soccer is the most demanding modality of Soccer, but it also helps sharpen your mental duress, forcing you to concentrate for the entirety of the match. Overall, Beach soccer has made me a more complete soccer player, which has grown my indoor game."

Perera steps onto the turf for the first time with the Silver Knights on Friday when Syracuse starts the 2017-18 MASL season at Turlock. The first opportunity Syracuse fans will get to see Perera in action at the OnCenter War Memorial Arena is on November 10th. The Silver Knights host Perera's former club, the Ontario Fury, that day for the the CNY Celebration of Soccer Home Opener. For information on tickets, contact 315-303-7261 or log onto www.syracusesilverknights.com.

