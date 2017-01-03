U.S. MNT to Make Debut in Chattanooga on February 3 against Jamaica

CHICAGO (Jan. 3, 2017) - The U.S. Men's National Team will make its first visit to Chattanooga on Feb. 3 when they host regional rival Jamaica. Kickoff in front of an expected capacity crowd of 20,000 at Finley Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the match will be broadcast live on FS1 and UniMas (simulcast on UDN). Follow U.S. Soccer's official Facebook, Twitter (@ussoccer) and Instagram ( @ussoccer) accounts.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. ET through ussoccer.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are not sold at Finley Stadium except on the day of the event.

Groups of 20 or more can order at ussoccer.com. Ultimate Fan Tickets (special VIP packages that include a premium ticket, a custom-made official U.S. National Team jersey with name and number, VIP access to the field before and after the game, and other unique benefits) are also available exclusively through ussoccer.com.

Five Great U.S. MNT Matches vs. Jamaica

The U.S. opens January Camp on Jan. 10 at the National Training Center in Carson, Calif. MNT head coach Bruce Arena revealed the names of several players expected to report, and will announce the full roster later this week.

ON THE CHATTANOOGA BANDWAGON

With its first trip to Eastern Tennessee, the MNT is heading into a thriving soccer market. NPSL side FC Chattanooga reached the championship in 2015, where a crowd of 18,277 set a record for attendance at an amateur game in the United States. A little more than a week later, the U.S. WNT played in front of a sold-out crowd on the artificial turf at Finley Stadium and won 7-2 against Costa Rica.

"It's important that fans across the country have an opportunity to see the National Team, and we are always looking for places that have shown great support for the sport,' said Arena. "From what we have seen, everything that's happened in Chattanooga is remarkable. We're looking forward to a fantastic atmosphere."

GETTING FRIENDLY WITH THE REGGAE BOYZ

While there is plenty of history between the teams - the United States holds a 13-2-8 record in series dating back to 1988 - it's been more than a decade since they met in a friendly on U.S. soil. In the USA's last match before Bruce Arena named the roster for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, a goal by D.C. United midfielder Ben Olsen and the 100th appearance by goalkeeper Tony Meola highlighted the 1-1 draw .

GEARING UP FOR WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

The match in Chattanooga will be Bruce Arena's second in charge this time around, and serves as the final prep for the next set of Final Round Qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The U.S. will host Honduras on March 24, then four days later plays away to Panama. Meantime, the Jamaicans have already qualified for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and are currently getting ready for the semifinals of the Caribbean Cup to be played in June.

- ussoccer.com -

