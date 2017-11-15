News Release

CHICAGO - Following the match against European champion Portugal that begins the new building phase for the U.S. Men's National Team, the domestic campaign in 2018 will kick off with a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Jan. 28 in Carson, Calif.

Some of the USA's most promising young prospects are expected to be on display at the StubHub Center, with coverage on FS1 beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The MNT is currently in Lisbon preparing for the friendly against third-ranked Portugal, with more than half of the U.S. roster comprised of players 24 years old and younger. The USA takes on the European champions Tuesday (FS1, UniMás and UDN starting at 3:30 p.m. ET).

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. PT through ussoccer.com, by phone at 1-888-929-7849 and at the StubHub Center ticket office (open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Groups of 20 or more can order at ussoccer.com. Ultimate Fan Tickets (special VIP packages that include a premium ticket, a custom-made official U.S. National Team jersey with name and number, VIP access to the field before and after the game, and other unique benefits) are also available exclusively through ussoccer.com.

U.S. Soccer will offer a four-day Fantasy Camp around the match, running from January 26-29. The camp is open to men of all skill levels over the age of 21. This exclusive opportunity includes training sessions at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center with a former U.S. Soccer National Team coach, match tickets in a private suite, pre-game behind-the-scenes access, U.S. Soccer apparel, hotel accommodations, meals, an honorary one-year membership in the Supporters Circle of the Development Fund and more.

The Fantasy Camp is a fundraiser to support the U.S. Soccer Development Fund and approximately 50 percent of the donation to participate is tax-deductible. Space is limited, with slots comparable to a National Team roster. For more information and to register, visit ussoccer.com/fantasycamp or contact fantasycamp@ussoccer.org.

StubHub Center has been a frequent host for MNT matches at the end of the annual January camp, with the test against Bosnia and Herzegovina marking the 12th time these games have been played in Carson since 2004. Overall, the U.S. holds an 11-2-2 record at the venue, including eight shutouts. Numerous players have received their first caps in past outings there, with the likes of Kellyn Acosta, Alejandro Bedoya, Kyle Beckerman, Chris Wondolowski, and DeAndre Yedlin all earning their debut at this stadium.

The teams have met once since the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina was formed in 1992. A hat trick by Jozy Altidore and the debut appearances of John Brooks and Bobby Wood highlighted the USA's 4-3 victory on Aug. 14, 2013, in Sarajevo.

