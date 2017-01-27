News Release

CHICAGO (Jan. 27, 2017) - The U.S. Men's National Team kicks begins 2017 under the direction of new head coach Bruce Arena on Sunday when they host Serbia at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. The first match of the year kicks off at 1 p.m. PT on ESPN2, UniMas and UDN.

U.S. ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3):

David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake; 21/0), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls; 2/0)

DEFENDERS (8):

DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached; 123/17),Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United; 9/1), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC; 26/1), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC; 9/0), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC; 11/1), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna, MEX; 0/0) Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas; 0/0), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City; 42/5)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 55/2), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC; 126/15), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City; 41/1), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy; 67/4), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls; 51/6), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire; 5/0), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers; 10/1), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union 0/0)

FORWARDS (3):

Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 21/3), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC; 99/37), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 12/1),

STORYLINES

BRUCE ARENA BEGINS SECOND TENURE AS MNT BOSS

Bruce Arena received his second appointment as U.S. Men's National Team head coach on Nov. 22, 2016. Having recorded 71 victories during his first tenure (1998-2006) and leading the MNT to it's best finish in the World Cup since 1930, Arena is the winningest coach in U.S. history and is charged with getting the USA back on track to qualify for its eighth-straight FIFA World Cup.

There is precious little time with this group, and virtually all of the players in camp are coming in from a long off-season. Arena has used the last three weeks to get acquainted with the domestic pool of players and try to get them up to speed, and will utilize Sunday's friendly against Serbia and next Friday's match against Jamaica as the only international tune-ups ahead of crucial World Cup Qualifying matches against Honduras (March 24) and away to Panama (March 28).

JOZY ALTIDORE SET TO BECOME LATEST MEMBER OF 100 CAP CLUB

It's a pretty good bet that Jozy Altidore will play some part in Sunday's friendly against Serbia. Should he do so, the Toronto FC striker will become the 17th player in U.S. MNT history to record 100 all-time international appearances. Having made his debut two weeks after his 18th birthday in 2007, Altidore will also become the second-youngest U.S. player to hit the century mark (27 years, 84 days) behind only Landon Donovan, who made his 100th appearance in 2008 at 26 years, 96 days.

JANUARY CAMP A PROVING GROUND During his first tenure in charge of the U.S. Men's National Team, it was head coach Bruce Arena that normalized the idea of January Camp, focused mainly on getting the MNT's domestic-based player pool a jump on their club seasons and to give extended looks to players who had recently impressed. Many regular MNT contributors have jumpstarted their careers in January Camp, with the list including

