News Release

LEIRIA, Portugal - On a night that kicked off a new era, the U.S. Men's National Team drew 1-1 with third-ranked Portugal in the USA's final match of 2017. The MNT's young prospects put encouraging performances with 19-year-old midfielder Weston McKennie's goal highlighting the talent in the team as the United States finished 2017 with a 10-2-7 record.

Starting in his first MNT appearance, McKennie gave the U.S. the lead in the 21st minute with a well-placed shot inside the near post, becoming the third-youngest U.S. player in the modern era to score in his first cap. Midfielder Tyler Adams and center back Cameron Carter-Vickers join McKennie in making their debuts for the senior National Team.

In a back-and-forth opening 15 minutes, both sides held possession but couldn't create any real threats. That changed soon after, as the USA strung together a series of dangerous runs before McKennie's strike (aided by a CJ Sapong pass) gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead. Portugal equalized in the 31st minute on a fortunate shot that slipped under U.S. goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. The teams traded opportunities for the remaining hour to leave the contest a 1-1 draw. The USA's all-time record against Portugal remains dead even at 2-2-3.

The MNT will return to action in 2018 when the team hosts Boznia and Herzegovina for a friendly match on Jan. 28 at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, and the match with be broadcast on FS1, UniMas and UDN.

Goal Scoring Rundown:

USA - Weston McKennie (C.J. Sapong), 21st minute: Making a run down the left sideline, C.J. Sapong played the ball past two defenders inside to McKennie, streaking towards the net. He maneuvered past one more Portuguese defender, took a few steps to settle the ball and cleverly wrong-footed the 'keeper to slot him at the near post. USA 1, POR 0

POR - Antunes (Bruno Fernandes), 31st minute: Building up beginning with the 'keeper, Portugal was methodical in the final third, patiently making moves before sending a long cross from the right to the left side. Upon receiving the booming pass, Antunes volleyed a shot towards the goal from outside the box, where it slipped through the hands of U.S. goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. USA 1, POR 1 FINAL

Key Saves:

USA - Ethan Horvath, 39th minute: After a save, Horvath played a ball to the field, where Danilo Pereira beat Kellyn Acosta to the ball. Running full speed, he blasted a shot at Horvath, who stayed in front and took it in to his chest.

USA - Ethan Horvath, 45th minute: As Bruma made a dangerous run to the net, Horvath came out to play the ball, diving in front of the attacker's feet to push the ball away and stop a dangerous opportunity for the Portuguese.

POR - Beto, 52nd minute: Receiving a pass from Eric Lichaj at the 18, Cameron Carter Vickers sprinted towards the end line and sent an on-target cross to Tyler Adams at the far post. Beto dove and got one hand on the ball, just enough to pat it out-of-bounds and maintain the deadlock.

POR - Beto, 71st minute: Lynden Gooch played the ball into the box after a USA free kick, finding Carter-Vickers positioned at the far post. Standing a step away from the goal line, he attempted to trap the ball with his chest, but Beto got a foot in to boot away the goalscoring opportunity.

USA - Bill Hamid, 77th minute: Antunes launched another booming shot from outside the top right corner of the penalty area and Hamid made an athletic play to leap up and deflect the shot upwards. He finished the play and snagged the ball on its way down to preserve the draw.

