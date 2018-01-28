Tynan Named to 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Roster

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Saturday that Chicago Wolves forward T.J. Tynan has been selected to participate in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 28-29 at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

This will mark the 25-year-old's second All-Star Classic appearance as he represented the then-Lake Erie Monsters in 2016.

In his first season with Chicago, Tynan ranks second in team scoring - just one point behind leader Brandon Pirri - with eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points. His 25 helpers lead the Wolves and shares ninth in the league (tied with Manitoba's Mason Appleton).

The Orland Park, Illinois, native is enjoying a career year that includes his first four-point performance on Jan. 20 against Bakersfield and his first career hat trick with three goals against Iowa on Dec. 16. He is just seven points shy of hitting the 40-point mark for the fourth consecutive season in his career.

Tynan is riding a four-game point streak with eight primary assists - including his four-helper effort - dating back to Jan. 17 in Iowa.

He will replace teammate Tomas Hyka, who is unavailable for the event.

The Wolves will use Tynan's services Saturday, Jan. 27, in the season-series finale against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CW50 in the Chicago area.

For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com .

