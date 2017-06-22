Tyler Mondile Dazzles in Season Debut, Mustangs Cruise

News Release

BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs (2-1) used an all-around solid performance on Wednesday to top the Missoula Osprey (1-2) 8-2 in front of 2,907 at Dehler Park. The win secures at the least a series split to open the season.

Tyler Mondile (1-0) was outstanding in his first start of the year for the Mustangs. The righty out of New Jersey pitched five shutout innings, giving up just two hits and striking out one. Mondile retired 12 of the first 13 batters he saw.

The Mustangs pegged a run on the board in the bottom of the first when Andy Sugilio hit his second homerun of the season, a solo shot off Kai-Wei Lin (0-1). Lin would struggle in his three and one-third innings, giving up six runs. Four of those six runs came in the fourth inning when the Mustangs opened up a comfortable lead they would not relinquish.

Leandro Santana added his first homerun of the year to the proceedings. Santana went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk.

Jake Turnbull tripled in the fifth to score Santana and make it a 6-0 lead, the largest of the game for Billings.

Tyler Buffett made his professional debut on Wednesday. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy gave up one run in one inning of relief.

The Osprey got their first run of the game in the sixth when Brandon Leyton singled to lead off the inning and scored on the single of Andy Yerzy . Juan Araujo then scored the following inning on a wild pitch. Araujo led the Osprey offense with a 2-for-3 performance that included a double and a run scored.

Connor Bennett pitched the final two innings for the Mustangs. He would not allow a run and struck out three.

The Mustangs look for the series win in the finale Thursday at Dehler Park. Brady Muller, a former member of the Billings Scarlets and MSUB Yellowjackets, will make his affiliated debut in the start for Missoula. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

