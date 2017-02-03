Tyler Ganly Reassigned to Everblades; Altshuller Recalled

ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades announced Friday that the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) have reassigned defenseman Tyler Ganly to the team from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Hurricanes have also reassigned goaltender Daniel Altshuller to Charlotte.

Ganly, 23, joins the Everblades after recovering from an injury he sustained during training camp with Charlotte. Ganly logged two assists in 26 appearances with the Checkers last season. Ganly also recorded an assist in 15 games played with the Everblades. The 6-2, 204-pound blueliner totaled 54 career points (5g, 49a) during his three seasons with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The Mississauga, Ontario native was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth-round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft

Altshuller, 22, returns to Charlotte where he holds a 3-3-0 record, with a 3.03 goals-against-average and a 0.903 save percentage. The 6-4, 201-pound netminder has logged a 6-0-0-1 record, a 1.96 goals-against-average and a 0.924 save percentage with the Everblades this season. Altshuller has also been recalled by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes twice this season, but did not play. Altshuller has totaled a 24-7-2 record with the Everblades during the past three seasons. The Nepean, Ontario native is a third-round draft selection of the Hurricanes in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

With Altshuller heading to Charlotte, the Everblades have added Greg Ozubko as an emergency backup goaltender. Ganly is expected to be available for tonight's game in Duluth against the Gladiators. Game time is set for 7:35 p.m.

