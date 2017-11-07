News Release

HARRISON, N.J. - U.S. Men's National Team interim head coach David Sarachan has named Tyler Adams to the roster that will face third-ranked Portugal on Nov. 14 in Faro. Kickoff at EstÃ¡dio Algarve is set for 7:45 p.m. local time (2:45 p.m. ET), and the match will be broadcast live on FS1 as well as the Univision Networks. Fans can also follow the game live on Facebook and Twitter at @ussoccer and @ussoccer_esp.

For club, Adams shined in his first full season with the New York Red Bulls, appearing in 24 matches and starting in 22. The Homegrown product recorded eight points on two goals and four assists, tallying seven of his eight points in three of the final five regular-season matches to help the Red Bulls clinch a spot in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs. Adams also tallied his first career playoff assist in New York's 4-0 rout of Chicago in the Knockout Round.

The 18-year-old has also produced for country as well, helping the United States U-20 Men's National Team qualify for the U-20 FIFA World Cup with a CONCACAF U-20 Championship title. He started all five World Cup matches to move forward in the group stages and capture a win over New Zealand in the Round of 16.

Before being called up to the U-20 squad, Adams played in every match of the 2015 CONCACAF U-17 Championships in Honduras and helped secure a spot in the U-17 World Cup.

Adams graduated from high school on June 24, the same day he started his first New York Derby. The Wappingers Falls, New York native has since begun pursuing a degree in Sports Psychology from Southern New Hampshire University, taking online classes since July.

The U.S. will face the 2016 European champions for the seventh time, the teams having split the lifetime series 2-2-2 dating back to 1978, and this marks the USA's first visit to Portugal since 1990.

