TY LONEY SIGNS PTO WITH CHICAGO WOLVES
February 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, announced today that Ty Loney has signed a PTO with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.
Loney, 24, currently leads all Thunder players with 40 points (18-22-40) from 36 games played, in addition to a +10 rating. The 6-4 winger has 12 multi-point games this season, including a career high four points (1-3-4) on December 10 against Norfolk. Loney was selected as the Thunder's representative for the 2017 CCM/EHCL All-Star Classic but missed the game as he was in the AHL with the Albany Devils.
In the AHL, Loney collected one assist and a +1 rating in four games with Albany. The recent callup was the second taste of AHL action for the Valencia, PA native, as he skated in 31 games with the Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins a season ago and collected six assists.
The Thunder return to action tomorrow evening as they host the South Carolina Stingrays in a rematch of last season's Kelly Cup Playoff series. Adirondack Thunder individual and group ticket packages are also available for just $13 per ticket in addition to new Thunder mini-packs, consisting of four tickets and a gift card to a local restaurant for just $65. Call 518-480-3355 x1 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets to customize a plan and reserve your seat locations today.
Adirondack Thunder Hockey
