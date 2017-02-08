Two with Keys Ties Receive Non-Roster Invites to Spring Training

February 8, 2017 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - On Tuesday afternoon the Baltimore Orioles announced their 2017 list of non-roster invitees to Major League spring training. This includes catchers Yermin Mercedes and Chance Sisco, both of whom have suited up for the Keys in the last two seasons.

After tearing up the South Atlantic League, Mercedes, 23, thrived in Frederick over the last month of the 2016 season. Joining the Keys on August 1, he batted .318 in 31 games with six home runs, 17 RBIs and 20 runs scored. The 23-year-old hit safely in 13 of his final 14 contests and registered a .387 batting average against left-handed pitching.

The SAL batting champion, Mercedes batted .353 in 91 games with Low-A Delmarva to go with 14 homers and 60 RBIs. He also led the league in slugging (.579) and on-base percentage (.411). At his best in July, the catcher batted .375 with four home runs and 14 RBIs to earn the South Atlantic League's Player of the Month Award. Mercedes was also recognized as a midseason and postseason all-star.

A Keys catcher in 2015, Sisco, 21, split last season between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk. With the Baysox, he led the Eastern League in on-base percentage (.406) while placing fourth with a .320 average. Sisco finished the season at Triple-A, where he went 4-for-16 with two home runs and seven RBIs in four games. He was also selected to the Futures Game.

Rated the No. 1 Orioles prospect by Baseball America, the Californian played 75 games for the Keys in 2015, batting .308 with four home runs, 26 RBIs. He added three triples and 12 doubles to go along with a sterling .387 on-base percentage.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Carolina League Stories from February 8, 2017

Two with Keys Ties Receive Non-Roster Invites to Spring Training - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.