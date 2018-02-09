Two-Way Players Head to Wilson

The Wilson Tobs are excited to give a glimpse at the athletic looking roster for the 2018 summer. River Ryan (UNCP), Rigsby Mosley (Troy), and Carson Freeman (East Stroudsburg), are set to be pitchers and position players suited up in Tobs colors for the home opener and Firework Show on Sunday May 27th at 6:00 P.M.

River Ryan, a sophomore from the University of North Carolina Pembroke will log innings on the mound as well as at short stop for the Tobs. After an exciting freshman campaign, Ryan and the Braves look to improve and top their 41-17 mark from 2017. Ryan posted a 0.71 ERA and a 2-0 record with 2 saves out of the bullpen for the Braves. Also, Ryan played 38 games at shortstop while playing strong defense, he provided a spark to the bottom half of a very stacked Braves line up. He posted 26 runs, 27 RBI's, and 10 doubles in just 35 hits. Ryan will be a very resourceful player and will use his 90+ powerful right arm to help the Tobs win ball games.

From Maitland, Florida the 6'2" pitcher/outfielder, Rigsby Mosley, is set to be a member of the Tobs. Mosley, a left on left dual threat, was a redshirt in 2017. He looks to come back this year and have a healthy season in the weekday rotation for Troy University, as well as compete in the starting rotation here in Wilson. In high school, Mosley was named All-Central Florida Second Team, and was ranked top 500 nationally by Perfect Game. In 2017 Mosley did play summer ball for the Altamonte Springs Scorpions in the Florida Collegiate Summer League where he saw limited time on the mound but batted .280 with 82 at bats hitting 5 doubles, 2 home runs, and 6 stolen bases.

Carson Freeman, a 6'4" sophomore, from Bangor, Pennsylvania is set to arrive in Wilson in May. Freeman is primarily an outfielder and a pitcher, but he recorded a start at second base during his freshman season. While starting 27 games for the Warriors in 2017, Freeman belted 3 homeruns, 6 doubles, and was 5-6 on stolen bases for the year. He also had a 2-home run game against Philadelphia University. In high school Freeman was Morning Call and Express-Times Player of the Year and threw 2 perfect games on the mound. Freeman's athletic twist to the roster will be trouble for CPL opponents all summer.

The Wilson Tobs home opener and Firework Show for the 2018 season is Sunday, May 27th @ 6 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (252) 291-8627, or by visiting www.wilsontobs.com/tickets.

The Wilson Tobs enter their 22nd season as a founding member of the Coastal Plain League. The upcoming season for the Tobs will see an expanded community outreach effort, increased participation in helping the less fortunate, a Pettit Cup Championship team, and more exciting entertainment for the Wilson Community. We would like to dedicate each successful season to the Wilson Community, Coastal Plain League Organization, Host Families, Corporate Partners, and the Dedicated Fans throughout the city of Wilson. The Wilson Tobs have played host to over 100 alumni taken in the draft and have produced a dozen players who have gone on to play in the MLB, including Cy Young & MVP winner Justin Verlander. For more information on the Wilson Tobs, visit our website www.wilsontobs.com.

