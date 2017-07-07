Two-Time Tony Award Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell to Sing the National

News Release

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced that two-time Tony Award winning performer Brian Stokes Mitchell will sing the National Anthem before the 2017 Atlantic League All-Star Game scheduled for Wednesday, July 12th at TD Bank Ballpark.

Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances with the country's finest conductors and orchestras. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

An extremely versatile and in-demand singer, Stokes has performed at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds. He has worked with John Williams, Marvin Hamlisch, Keith Lockhart, Michael Tilson Thomas, Leonard Slatkin, The Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Big Band, The Mormon Tabernacle choir and the Muppets. Stokes has made multiple appearances at Carnegie Hall beginning with his debut with the San Francisco Symphony through his televised performance in South Pacific opposite Reba McEntire to his sold-out solo concert, which he continues to perform throughout the U.S. He has been invited twice to perform at the White House and has performed for Presidents Clinton and Obama.

His extensive screen credits began with a 7-year stint on Trapper John, MD and have continued with memorable appearances on everything from PBS' Great Performances to Frasier, Glee, Jumping the Broom and his most recent recurring roles on Madam Secretary, Mr. Robot and the upcoming Hulu series, The Path. As a voice-over artist he has played dozens of characters on animated TV episodes. NPR aired his narration of Aaron Copland's Lincoln Portrait with the U.S. Marine band.

Stokes has enjoyed working with numerous charitable organizations from the March of Dimes to the USO, and is in his 12th term as Chairman of the Board of the Actors Fund. Stokes is a great proponent of arts education and speaks passionately about the importance of art in all of our lives.

