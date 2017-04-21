Two Power Play Goals Lead P-Bruins to Game One Win

News Release

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Friday night 2-1 in game one of their first round Calder Cup matchup. The P-Bruins got goals from Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen while Zane McIntyre earned the start between the pipes.

The Penguins started the first period with a majority of the attacking zone time, but thanks to the P-Bruin's first power play of the night at 12:11, the team was able to grab an early lead. From the left goal-line, Matt Grzelcyk sent a pass to Peter Mueller at the point. His shot was blocked by Casey DeSmith, but DeBrusk came rushing in from the left dot to put home the rebound. His first career postseason goal gave Providence a 1-0 lead entering the first intermission.

Both sides had some excellent chances in a hard-hitting second period, but only the Penguins were able to capitalize on the scoreboard. Former P-Bruin David Warsofsky had the puck at the right point and put a shot on McIntyre. Jean-Sebastien Dea got a piece of the puck and deflected it in for Wilkes-Barre Scranton's first goal of the night. Things got chippy between the clubs as they entered the break tied at 1-1.

Providence took advantage of another power play to regain the lead at 6:12. From the top of the left circle, Wayne Simpson tried sending a centering pass through traffic that Peter Cehlarik slowed down as it went across the zone. The puck found Heinen at the right doorstep and he buried his first postseason goal to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. With goalie pulled and less than a minute on the clock, the Penguins thought they had tied it after a scrum in front of the net. After review, the call of no goal stood and Providence was able to hold on for a game one victory.

McIntyre stopped 30 of 31 shots while DeSmith stopped 31 of 33. Providence was 2-6 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in this best-of-five series Sunday at the Dunk when the clubs meet again at 3:05pm.

