Two-Out Troubles Hurt Ducks in Sugar Land

News Release

(Sugar Land, Texas, June 26, 2017) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Sugar Land Skeeters 10-4 on Monday night in the fourth game of a seven-game series at Constellation Field.

Long Island took an early 3-0 lead in the opening inning against Skeeters starter Mitch Talbot. A run-scoring groundout off the bat of Lew Ford and a two-run single to left field by Elmer Reyes did the damage.

Sugar Land responded with seven consecutive two-out hits in the second off Ducks starter Alfredo Simon to take a 6-3 lead. A two-run double by Derek Miller and a two-run single by Josh Prince highlighted the inning. Hector Olivera's sacrifice fly to center in the third and a two-out, two-run error in the fourth extended the lead to 9-3.

Both teams traded runs in the seventh inning to round out the scoring. A two-out RBI double by Dan Lyons and a two-out RBI single by Miller accounted for the runs.

Talbot (2-0) collected the win, tossing five innings and allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three. Simon (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on nine hits in two innings with two strikeouts.

The Ducks and Skeeters continue their seven-game set on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT from Constellation Field. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks' official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Right-hander Dennis O'Grady (3-4, 4.41) gets the start for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Michael Nix (5-5, 2.79).

