Two-Out Runs Does the Trick \\"Dogs Beat \\"Cats 8-4

Manchester, NH - The Portland Sea Dogs (46-53) scored five runs with two outs in the sixth inning and defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (41-60), 8-4, Monday night in the series opener at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Portland trailed 4-1, but finished the game by scoring seven unanswered runs. The Sea Dogs have won two straight, scoring 21 total runs since Sunday.

LHP Trey Ball (4-9) allowed four runs on 11 hits, but earned the win for the Sea Dogs. New Hampshire received all 4 RBI by Harold Ramirez on a sac-fly and a three-run homer.

Portland beat John Straka (1-2), who allowed five runs on seven hits over two innings pitched. In the sixth, Chad De La Guerra nailed an RBI double to tie the game. Michael Chavis had the game-winning RBI with a single and Jeremy Barfield launched a 3-run homer. Barfield has 13 homers in just 55 games with Portland.

The Sea Dogs bullpen tossed four scoreless innings. Williams Jerez pitched two frames on two hits and Bobby Poyner closed out the win with two perfect innings.

Portland's entire lineup had at least one hit, as Jake Romanski tied a season-high with three hits.

The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) continue their three-game series on Tuesday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. RHP Elih Villanueva (4-3, 7.43) makes the start for Portland. LHP Sean Dawson (3-9, 5.95) is on the mound for the New Hampshire. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

