Two-Out Hits Drive Stone Crabs to 4-1 Win

JUPITER, Fla. (July 15, 2017) - The Charlotte Stone Crabs used nine two-out hits Saturday to beat the Jupiter Hammerheads 4-1 at Roger Dean Stadium.

Both teams left eleven men on base, but the Stone Crabs (41-47, 10-10) benefited from a pair of two-run innings.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the third, Charlotte shortstop Jake Cronenworth walked with one out. Two batters later, Brandon Lowe singled to left to put runners at first and second with two outs. Brett Sullivan followed with a base hit to left to score Cronenworth and tie the game at one. The next batter was Ryan Boldt, who lined a double to left to give Charlotte a 2-1 lead.

The Stone Crabs picked up nine hits against Jupiter (45-45, 11-10) starting pitcher Jeff Brigham (3-2). Brigham struck out five and walked two.

Still leading 2-1 in the top of the seventh, Peter Maris singled up the middle to start the inning. Lowe then hit a sharp grounder to second. Jupiter second baseball Angel Reyes fielded the ball but threw wildly into left field, allowing Maris to score and give the Stone Crabs a 3-1 lead. Two batters later, Boldt pulled an infield single to score Lowe and extend the Charlotte lead to 4-1.

Stone Crabs starter Tyler Brashears (3-3) went five innings to earn the win, allowing just one run on five hits while fanning five.

Michael Santos notched three scoreless innings of relief before Drew Smith earned his seventh save in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Travis Ott (3-1, 4.37) will look to clinch the series for Charlotte on Sunday at 1 p.m. Dillon Peters makes the start for Jupiter. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

