Two More Players Join the Ranks of the Silver Knights

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Ahead of its home opener, Syracuse welcomes back Vittorio Petrera to the team and adds Ahmed Zaky to the roster. Per team and league rules, the terms of the contract were not released.

Petrera has appeared on and off for the Silver Knights throughout his career. His best season with Syracuse came during the 2015-16 campaign. Petrera recorded three goals and three assists during that season. He featured for local Cicero-North Syracuse during high school and played in college at Mohawk Valley Community College.

"We are really excited to have Vittorio back for his sixth season," said Silver Knights General Manager Tommy Tanner. "Vittorio is not only a great player but a mainstay in the community that keeps the Knights brand and community relations going throughout the year."

Zaky was on the roster for the Brownsville Barracudas (now RGV Barracudas) in the 2015-16 MASL season, but did not feature in any matches. The forward most recently featured in the National Premier Soccer League with the New Orleans Jesters and the East Bay FC Stompers. Between the two clubs, Zaky totaled one goal in four games.

"I'm excited to start a new challenge in the city of Syracuse," said Zaky. "I'll try to give my best to help the Silver Knights this season. I felt very welcome from day one here with Ryan [Hall], Tommy [Tanner], and the whole staff. I'm looking forward to this season."

Petrera and Zaky suit up for the Silver Knights for Friday's home opener against the Ontario Fury. It's the CNY Celebration of Soccer Home Opener at the OnCenter War Memorial. For tickets and more information, contact 315-303-7261 or log onto www.syracusesilverknights.com.

