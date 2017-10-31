Two Houston Dash Players Named to USWNT Roster for Friendlies

News Release

HOUSTON (Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017) - Houston Dash FW Carli Lloyd and GK Jane Campbell were named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster by head coach Jill Ellis for two friendlies against Canada's Women's National Team in Vancouver on Nov. 9 and San Jose on Nov. 12, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Lloyd returned to action for the first time since Aug. 13 in the USWNT's 3-1 victory over South Korea on Oct. 19. The forward missed the end of the Dash season due to a left ankle injury suffered on Aug. 13. The two-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year has scored 97 goals in 244 games for the USWNT and is three goals away from becoming the sixth player in U.S. history to score 100 international goals.

Campbell earned her second senior cap in the USWNT's 6-0 victory over South Korea on Oct. 22 as a second half substitute. The goalkeeper earned her first senior cap with the national team in April at BBVA Compass Stadium as the USWNT defeated Russia 5-1. Campbell finished her rookie season with three shutouts and 65 saves over 16 games, the most since the club's inaugural season.

This is the first meeting between the United States and Canada since the 2016 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship where the USWNT prevailed with a 2-0 victory. Canada would go on to win the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, its second in program history.

