News Release

Two Honkers Selected to Participate in Northwoods League Home Run Derby Hart, Zubia will compete in the Home Run Derby in Wausau, Wis. on July 18

(Rochester Minn.) - The Northwoods League announced the selections to the 2017 Northwoods League Home Run Derby. Two Rochester Honkers, Jordan Hart (Minnesota State-Mankato) and Zach Zubia (Texas) will represent the North Division in the derby. Zubia was named to the NWL North Division All-Star Team on July 7.

Hart, a Lyle, Minn. native, is second on the team with six home runs this season. The outfielder has 16 RBIs and 15 runs scored in 31 games. He has doubled five times and tripled once for the Honkers this season.

Zubia leads the Northwoods League with 14 home runs through 42 games. He is six home runs shy of the Northwoods League single-season home run record of 20 set by Paul DeJong of the Wisconsin Woodchucks in 2014. Zubia also leads the league in runs batted in (42), is third in runs scored (39), and fourth in doubles (12). He is batting .331 this season with three multi-home run games.

The 2017 Northwoods League All-Star game will be held at Athletic Park in Wausau, Wis. on Tuesday, July 18. The Home Run Derby will begin at 5:00 p.m. First pitch of the All-Star Game will be 7:05 p.m.

