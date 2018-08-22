Two Gold Sox Players Mentioned in All-GWL Honors

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA - Great West League commissioner, Ken Wilson, has just announced the 2018 All-Great West Teams. "I'm extremely proud of all of the players on our roster this year. These two guys demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and they truly deserve this honor," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Catcher, Jacob Terao (University of Portland) and outfielder, Brody Clifford (Dixie State University) were named to the All-GWL Second Team. With the Gold Sox, Terao appeared in 37 games with 23 runs, 22 RBIs and 6 home runs. Clifford also had an impressive season with the team this season with 55 games played, 52 runs, 36 RBIs, and 7 home runs. Both players also represented the Gold Sox at the 2018 GWL All Star Game.

For a complete list of all 2018 GWL award winners, visit http://www.greatwestleague.com/news/?article_id=640.

THE YUBA- SUTTER GOLD SOX

The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox are a collegiate wood bat baseball team that plays in Marysville, California at Colusa Casino Stadium during the summer and are a part of the Great West League.For questions about the 2019 season, please contact us at (530) 741-3600, by email at team@goldsox.com, or in person by stopping by the Yuba-Sutter Community Baseball Office located at 429 10th Street, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. For more information about Gold Sox Baseball, visit us at www.goldsox.com.

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

For questions about the 2019 season, please contact us at (530) 741-3600, by email at team@goldsox.com, or in person by stopping by the Yuba-Sutter Community Baseball Office located at 429 10th Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

