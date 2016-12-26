Two Goals in Second, Third Period Lead P-Bruins over Devils 4-2

Albany, NY - The Providence Bruins defeated the Albany Devils 4-2 in their only Monday night tilt of the season. The P-Bruins got goals from Justin Hickman, Jake DeBrusk, Tommy Cross and an empty netter from Colby Cave while Zane McIntyre improved to 9-0 between the pipes.

Albany had the better chances in period number one, but McIntyre refused to let anything through despite two Devils power plays. They would get one by him just 1:09 into the second despite being shorthanded. The P-Bruins turned the puck over behind their net to former Providence College hockey star Kevin Rooney who sent a pass to Max Novak. He scored the first shorthanded goal against Providence all season as the Devils went up 1-0.

It didn't take long for Providence to respond, as at 4:46 Justin Hickman netted his first goal of the season to tie the game at one. Matt Bartkowski dug the puck out of the corner and passed it to Hickman who fired a shot from the right circle that deflected past Ken Appleby. Sean Kuraly picked up the secondary assist as Providence tied the score.

Providence took the lead at 11:42 while on the power play on DeBrusk's seventh goal of the season. Matt Grzelcyk sent a pass to Cross who sent a shot that trickled by Appleby but not into the goal. DeBrusk cleaned up the mess in the crease by putting the puck in the net to give Providence a 2-1 lead.

Brian Gibbons tied the score at two just 3:48 into the final period, sending a wrist shot past McIntyre's blocker for his eighth goal of the season. The P-Bruins took the lead for good at 11:02, as Cross came in all alone in the slot and scored his fifth goal of the year. Hickman and Rob O'Gara picked up assists on the play that put Providence in front 3-2. Cave added an empty net goal with under a minute to play, sealing a 4-2 Bruin win.

McIntyre stopped 24 of 26 shots while Appleby saved 28 of 31. The Bruins were 1-3 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill. Providence will continue their five-game road trip tomorrow night when they travel to Hartford for a 7 pm faceoff with the Wolf Pack.

