Two Goals from Szwarz Power Bruins Past Devils 4-2

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins
News Release
Providence, - The Providence Bruins defeated the Binghamton Devils 4-2 in the final matchup of the season between the teams. The P-Bruins got two goals from Jordan Szwarz and goals apiece from Zach Senyshyn and Rob O'Gara while Jordan Binnington made his seventh start of the season in net.
Binghamton wasted little time jumping out to a 1-0 lead while on an early power play. Just 40 seconds into the game, Jacob MacDonald fired a wrister from the center point by everyone for his ninth goal of the season. Providence had some quality looks, but Mackenzie Blackwood was sharp for most of the opening period. The P-Bruins were finally able to cash in on one of those looks thanks to great check from Colby Cave. He blasted a Devils player hard into the boards behind Blackwood and the puck trickled out to Senyshyn alone at the top of the left circle. He wound up a shot and scored his third goal of the season at 15:24, sending the teams to the locker knotted 1-1.
The second period was Providence's turn to strike early in the period, as they scored just 1:39 into play. From the right wing corner, Austin Czarnik sent a centering feed to Colton Hargrove at the point and he fired a one-timer towards Blackwood. He made the initial stop, but Szwarz dove across the crease and snuck one in for his sixth goal of the season to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead. The Devils tied things up again at 18:24, again striking early during a power play. From behind the net, Bracken Kearns sent a centering pass to Nick Lappin alone in the crease. He beat Binnington for his 12th goal of the season as the P-Bruins and Devils were even at 2-2 after 40 minutes. Providence took the lead for good at 11:40 of the final period thanks to Szwarz's second goal of the night. Flying up the left side after coming off the bench, Czarnik fed him the puck and he fired one by Blackwood to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead. O'Gara doubled that lead just 33 seconds later, as his wrist-shot from the right blue line found its way past the glove of Blackwood for his first goal of the season. Binghamton had a chance late, ending the game up a man due to a five minute major penalty, but Providence held on for the 4-2 win.
Binnington stopped 25 of 27 shots while Blackwood stopped 33 of 37. Providence was 0-4 on the power play and 3-5 on the penalty kill.
