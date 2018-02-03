Two Cowboys Headed to Madison

News Release

Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards have announced the signing of a pair of position players from the defending Big 12 Tournament Champion Oklahoma State Cowboys. Joining the Mallards for the 2018 season are infielder Max Hewitt and outfielder Trevor Boone. The duo will join the Mallards after their season with the Cowboys this spring.

Hewitt, a 6-foot sophomore infielder from Midhurst, Ontario, Canada, spent his freshman season at Connors State College in Oklahoma. Hewitt hit an impressive .436 with three homers and 67 RBI in 60 games while leading the team to the Region II championship. He was named All-Region II and a Gold Glove Award winner. Prior to Connors State College, Hewitt played with the Ontario Blue Jays, a travel team that consistently sends players to strong college programs.

Hewitt will receive his first experience of Division I baseball this spring in Stillwater and Oklahoma State's head coach Josh Holliday is excited for Hewitt's first year with the program. "(Max) had an outstanding freshman season at Connors State where he played every day and learned a great deal about baseball," said Holliday in an interview on Oklahoma State Baseball's official website. "He's a tremendous contact hitter, an excellent all-around baseball player."

Boone, a 6-foot-2 sophomore outfielder from Tulsa, Okla., has already made an impact with the Cowboys. Last spring Boone played in 31 games, starting 16. Boone tallied five doubles and knocked in nine runs while seeing time in both left and right field. Prior to his time with the Cowboys, Boone was a standout Memorial HS in Tulsa where he hit .388 with three homers as a senior while being named a 2016 PerfectGame Honorable Mention All-American.

The pair of Cowboys will head to Madison after attempting to make the program's sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance this spring.

The Madison Mallards are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. Entering its 25th anniversary season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 20 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, more than 1 85 former Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist (CHC) and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and MLB All-Stars Chris Sale (BOS), Jordan Zimmermann (DET) and Curtis Granderson (TOR).

