Two Columbus Crew SC Players Receive International Call-Ups

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew SC today announced that two of its players have received international call-ups: Harrison Afful and Ola Kamara. Afful is set to join Ghana ahead of a 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against Egypt on November 12 in Cape Coast, Ghana. Kamara is set to join Norway ahead of two friendlies against Macedonia on November 11 and Slovakia on November 14. The match against Macedonia is set to take place in Skopje, Macedonia, with the match against Slovakia taking place in Trnava, Slovakia.

Ghana is currently in Group E of the CAF Final Group Stage qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup along with Egypt, Uganda and Congo. The Black Stars are set to host Egypt at New Cape Coast Stadium in Cape Coast, Ghana on November 12, with the match marking Ghana's last match of the final group stage of qualification. The Black Stars are currently in third place of the group with a record of 1-3-1.

Harrison Afful has earned 75 caps for Ghana to date, the most recent of which came earlier this year in a World Cup Qualifier match on the road against Congo on September 5, with the Black Stars winning 5-1. Afful is a two-time World Cup veteran, having been a member of Ghana's roster during the 2010 and 2014 editions of the tournament. He was also a member of the Ghana National Team during the last four editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, playing every minute of the 2013, 2015 and 2017 tournaments. In 2017, Afful made 24 regular-season appearances (21 starts), recording one assist for Crew SC. He has also made three appearances (all starts) for the Black & Gold in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, tallying one goal.

Norway is set to play two friendlies on the road in November, with the first friendly taking place against Macedonia on November 11 at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia. Norway's second friendly is set to take place against Slovakia on November 14 at Stadion Antona Malatinskeho in Trnava, Slovakia. Norway finished in fourth place with a record of 4-1-5 in Group C of UEFA's Group Stage qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a group that included Germany, Northern Ireland, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan and San Marino.

Ola Kamara has earned seven caps for Norway, scoring one goal, with his most recent cap coming in an international friendly on the road against England on September 3, 2014. Kamara's goal came in an away match against Moldova, with Norway winning 2-1. During the 2017 MLS regular season, Kamara made 34 appearances (33 starts) and was Columbus' leading goal-scorer, registering an MLS career-high 18 goals and three assists. He has also made three appearances (all starts) for Crew SC in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, recording one goal and one assist.

Crew SC's 2017 roster features 11 players that have received a senior National Team call-up throughout their careers (Mohammed Abu, Harrison Afful, Waylon Francis, Ola Kamara, Cristian Martinez, Jonathan Mensah, Justin Meram, Jukka Raitala, Rodrigo Saravia, Zack Steffen, Wil Trapp).

Next up, Crew SC hosts Toronto FC at MAPFRE Stadium for the First Leg of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship. Columbus and Toronto play on Tuesday, November 21 (8:00 p.m. ET / ESPN, CD102.5 FM, La Mega 103.1 FM, English radio stream available on ColumbusCrewSC.com ).

