Twins Sign Three Players to Minor League Deals

News Release

ROCHESTER, NY - The Minnesota Twins have re-signed infielder Leonardo Reginatto and signed first baseman Brock Stassi and infielder Gregorio Petit to minor league contracts.

Reginatto, 27, spent all of 2017 with the Red Wings, batting .303/.369/.390 with 15 doubles, three home runs, 38 RBI and 28 runs scored in 86 games. He batted .333 (58-for-174) with 10 doubles, two homers, 26 RBI and 21 runs scored in 54 games from June 1 to the end of the season. The 2009 undrafted free agent signee by Tampa Bay out of Curitiba, Brazil has spent the last two seasons in the Twins organization and is looking to become the sixth Brazilian to play in the majors (Yan Gomes, Andre Rienzo, Paulo Orlando, Thyago Vieira and Luiz Gohara).

Stassi, 28, made the first MLB opening day roster of his career last season with Philadelphia and also spent time with Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, batting .167/.278/.295 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored in 51 MLB games and .251/.325/.341 with four doubles, four homers, 23 RBI and 19 runs scored in 52 minor league games. The 2011 33rd-round pick by Philadelphia out of the University of Nevada-Reno has spent his entire career in the Phillies organization and was named the 2015 Eastern League Most Valuable Player with Reading. His brother, Max, is a catcher in the Astros organization.

Petit, 32, spent last season with Triple-A Buffalo and Single-A Dunedin (TOR), batting .260/.283/.377 with 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 30 RBI, two stolen bases and 27 runs scored in 76 games between the two levels. He has appeared in 171 career MLB games, 89 of which coming in 2016 with Los Angeles-AL. The 2001 undrafted free signee by Oakland has been with eight different organizations over 14 professional seasons.

Minnesota will announce all minor league signings that receive an invite to spring training at a later date.

