Twins Sign Pacheco to Minor League Deal

News Release

Utility man spent 2017 with Independent Long Island

ROCHESTER, NY - The Minnesota Twins have signed utility man Jordan Pacheco to a minor league contract.

Pacheco, 31, spent all of last season with Long Island of the Independent Atlantic League while batting .273/.351/.420 with 13 doubles, three home runs, 22 RBI, four stolen bases and 22 runs scored in 42 games for the Ducks. He has appeared in 377 career MLB games over six seasons with Colorado, Arizona and Cincinnati with 227 of those coming from 2012-13 with the Rockies. The former 2007 9th-round pick by Colorado out of the University of New Mexico is a .297 career minor league hitter and he was named the 2009 South Atlantic League Most Valuable Player with Single-A Asheville.

Minnesota will announce all minor league signings that receive an invite to spring training at a later date.

