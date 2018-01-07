Twins Sign Outfielder Buss

News Release

ROCHESTER, NY - The Minnesota Twins have signed outfielder Nick Buss to a minor league contract.

Buss, 31, won the Pacific Coast League batting title last season, slashing .348/.395/.541 with 19 doubles, eight triples, 11 home runs, 55 RBI, nine stolen bases and 53 runs scored in 114 games with Triple-A El Paso in the San Diego Padres organization. He was named a PCL mid-season and MiLB.com organizational All-Star in 2017. Buss has appeared in 44 career MLB games, 36 coming for the Angels in 2016. The former 2008 8th-round selection by the Dodgers out the University of Southern California is a .307 career hitter in 560 Triple-A games in the PCL.

Minnesota will announce all minor league signings that receive an invite to spring training at a later date.

