Twins Sign Former IL MVP Hague, Rodriguez to Minor League Contracts

ROCHESTER, NY - The Minnesota Twins have signed 2015 International League Most Valuable Player Matt Hague to a minor league contract with an invite to MLB Spring Training. Additionally, the Twins have re-signed Reynaldo Rodriguez to a minor league deal.

Hague spent the 2016 season with Hanshin of the Japan Central League, batting .231/.339/.346 with 13 runs, six doubles, two homers and 11 RBI in 31 games with the Tigers. He was named the IL MVP in 2015 with Buffalo, leading the league with a .338 average, 177 hits, 245 total bases and a .416 on-base percentage while also finishing near the top in RBI (92, 2nd), walks (61, 3rd), doubles (33, T-3rd), slugging (.468, 4th) and runs scored (70, 5th). Hague is an IL veteran of over 600 games with a .302 career Triple-A batting average. The third and first baseman has appeared in 43 Major League games with the Pirates and Blue Jays, batting .226/.286/.262.

Rodriguez has appeared in 192 games with the Red Wings over the last three years. He hit .220/.304/.329 with 21 runs scored, seven doubles, four homers and 12 RBI in 50 games with Rochester in 2016. He was named an IL Postseason All-Star and Rochester Team MVP in 2015 after batting .255/.307/.446 and leading the league with 81 runs scored and ranking among the leaders in doubles (34, 2nd), extra-base hits (57, 2nd) and RBI (80, 4th).

