Twins Sign Curtis, Bencomo to Minor League Deals

News Release

ROCHESTER, NY - The Minnesota Twins have signed infielder Jermaine Curtis and right-handed pitcher Omar Bencomo to minor league contracts.

Curtis, 30, spent 2017 between Triple-A Nashville and Double-A Midland in the Oakland organization, batting .296/.412/.374 with 16 doubles, one triple, one home run, 32 RBI, two stolen bases and 31 runs scored in 78 games between the two levels. He was named an Organizational All-Star by MiLB.com and won the Texas League Championship with the RockHounds last season. The 2008 5th-round pick by St. Louis out of UCLA appeared in five MLB games with the Cardinals in 2013 and previously played in the International League with Louisville, tallying 163 games with the Bats from 2015-16. Curtis also won the New York-Penn League title in 2008 with Batavia, helping the Muckdogs to a game one victory in the Championship Series with a two-out, two-run home run in the 9th inning of a 4-3 win at Jamestown.

Bencomo, 28, was in the Marlins organization with Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans last season, going 5-6 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 games (18 starts) with 105 hits, 53 runs, 51 earned runs, 15 home runs, six hit batters and 24 walks in 92.2 innings between both levels. He was in the Twins organization in 2016 and was 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA in five games (four starts) for the Red Wings that season. Bencomo was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by Tampa Bay in 2007 out of Venezuela.

Minnesota will announce all minor league signings that receive an invite to spring training at a later date.

