Twins Returns for Their 44th Season in Elizabethton

January 13, 2017 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton Twins News Release





With City Council approval last night of a one year contract extension agreement with the Minnesota Twins Baseball Organization the Elizabethton Twins returns home on Thursday June 22, 2017 for their 44th season home opener at 7pm against the Danville Braves. In 2017 the Twins will seek their 29th consecutive winning season

The Elizabethton Twins and Joe O'Brien Field offers endless ways of fun advertising including ballpark signage, concourse area set up, sponsorship nights and more! If you or your business is interested in advertising give us a call at 423-547-6441. Joe O'Brien Stadium is a great location for your next birthday party, group outing, team party, skybox party or corporate event. Space is limited so call today to book yours.

"We are looking forward to a great season of minor league baseball"... Joe O'Brien Field is a special place as it provides a wonderful setting for families to enjoy time together and of course watch future major league stars" said General Manager, Mike Mains.

We look forward to seeing YOU this summer! It's fun to be a fan!

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Appalachian League Stories from January 13, 2017

Twins Returns for Their 44th Season in Elizabethton - Elizabethton Twins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.