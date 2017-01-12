Twins Announce More Changes to Winter Caravan Lineup

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Minnesota Twins announced three additions to the list of the scheduled participants for the Twins Winter Caravan when it visits Cedar Rapids as part of the Kernels 21st Annual Hot Stove Reception on January 25th. Added to the list of those scheduled to appear are Twins General Manager Thad Levine, Kernels 2017 Manager Tommy Watkins, and Director of Minor Leagues Brad Steil. These three will join former Kernel Byron Buxton, pitcher Trevor May, radio broadcaster Kris Atteberry and Twins mascot T.C. as part of the Winter Caravan segment of the reception.

The Twins Winter Caravan is one of the longest running and most extensive offseason team caravans in professional sports. It features teams of current and former players visiting schools, hospitals, corporations and service clubs during the day with a traditional "hot stove" program each evening. An autograph session will follow the Twins Winter Caravan.

The 21st Annual Hot Stove Reception will feature a buffet of food from local Newbo vendors, a silent auction and the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan. This year's social event will include a seating mixture of tables, open seating and tall top tables. All proceeds from the Hot Stove Reception benefit the Kernels 'Take the Lead' Community Initiative Program and the Kernels Foundation.

Tickets for the reception are now on sale and are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Corporate tables for this event have sold out. Tickets may be purchased at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium during regular business hours (9 AM to 5 PM), or by phone at (319) 363-3887. Reception tickets may also be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com.

KZIA and KGYM are proud media sponsors of the 21st Annual Hot Stove Reception.

