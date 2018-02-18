Turgeon's Hat Trick Leads Griffins to 5-0 Victory

February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Dominic Turgeon led the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 5-0 victory with his first career hat trick on Saturday against the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place. Not to be outdone, Jared Coreau notched his second consecutive shutout in three days. This was also the Griffins' 11th straight game recording a point (9-0-0-2).

The Griffins (28-18-1-6) hit the ice again on Wednesday against the Chicago Wolves from Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. EST. The Moose (32-13-4-3) are back in action on Monday against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Matt Lorito lifted the puck over two defensemen from the neutral zone to a streaking Ben Street who tapped it down to the ice. He flew past the last Manitoba defender and sent a laser over Jason Phillips right blocker for the 1-0 lead.

Turgeon added to the lead with his 11th goal of the year with 1:44 left in the first period. A 4-on-2 rush led by Turgeon led to the scoring chance. After bringing the puck into the Manitoba zone, the second year pro dropped a pass to a trailing Filip Hronek. The defenseman passed it back to Turgeon who was open in the slot. The quick shot caught the Manitoba goaltender off-guard as the Griffins jumped to a 2-0 lead.

Turgeon tallied his second goal of the game with 3:48 remaining in the second frame. He won a faceoff in the Manitoba zone that led to the puck being corralled by Colin Campbell. A pass to Lorito prompted a one-timer shot. Despite Phillips making the initial save Turgeon collected the rebound at the left post, deked to the right, and tapped the puck past the outstretched left leg of the netminder.

The hat trick was completed three minutes into the final stanza with a shorthanded goal. Campbell forced a turnover near the neutral zone and he made a quick pass down the ice to an open Turgeon. The down-ice delivery led to a wide open breakaway. After a move to the right, Phillips was in a vulnerable position which prompted a move to the left for the easy tap in.

With 2:52 left in regulation, Eric Tangradi intercepted a pass in the Moose zone and skated towards the opposition. Flying up the left board, and around a defender, Tangradi sent a rocket from the left circle over Phillips' left glove for the 5-0 decision.

Grand Rapids finished 0-for-3 on the power play, while Manitoba went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Coreau turned aside 38 shots in victory as Phillips made 37 saves in a losing effort.

Three Stars: 1. GR Turgeon (three goals); 2. GR Coreau (W, 38 saves, SO); 3. GR Lorito (assist)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.