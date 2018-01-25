TURGEON RECALLED, BOOTH ASSIGNED BY DETROIT

News Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled center Dominic Turgeon from the Grand Rapids Griffins and assigned forward David Booth to the Griffins.

Turgeon, 21, appeared in four games with the Red Wings during his first stint in the NHL and averaged 9:36 of ice time while tallying two shots and two penalty minutes. He became the 167th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with Detroit on Jan. 14 at Chicago.

A 6-foot-3, 203-pound center, Turgeon places sixth on the Griffins with 23 points (9-14 - 23) in 40 games this season to go along with a plus-eight rating and 16 PIM. He has already exceeded last year's rookie mark of 18 points (6-12 - 18) in 71 contests.

Detroit's second choice, 63rd overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Turgeon helped Grand Rapids win the 2017 Calder Cup in his first year as a professional. He appeared in all 19 postseason games and contributed two points.

Born in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Turgeon spent four full campaigns with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League prior to turning pro. He accumulated 152 points (67-85 - 152) in 259 regular season games from 2011-16 before posting 18 points (10-8 - 18) in 45 career playoff games. He helped Portland win the league championship in 2012-13, his first season with the team. Captaining the Winterhawks in 2015-16, Turgeon led the team with career-high totals in goals (36) and points (70) in 72 appearances.

Dominic is the son of former NHL player and current Los Angeles Kings assistant coach Pierre Turgeon, who registered 1,327 points (515-812 - 1,327) in 1,294 career games with six different teams spanning 19 seasons (1987-2007).

Signed to a one-year contract by Detroit in October, Booth has skated in 19 games with the Red Wings this season, recording five points (4-1 - 5) and six PIM. A native of Detroit, the 33-year-old is in his first season back in the NHL after spending the previous two in the Kontinental Hockey League. He tallied 25 points (10-15 - 25) and 46 PIM in 42 games between Admiral Vladivostok and Avangard Omsk.

A second-round selection, 53rd overall, in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers, Booth has skated in 521 career NHL games between Florida (2006-12), Vancouver (2011-14), Toronto (2014-15) and Detroit, and accumulated 236 points (124-112 - 236) and 212 PIM. The 6-foot, 212-pound winger has three 20-goal seasons and posted career highs in goals (31), assists (29) and points (60) in 2008-09.

Booth last played in the AHL during the 2014-15 campaign with the Toronto Marlies and scored a goal in two appearances. In 30 career AHL games between the Rochester Americans (2006-07), Utica Comets (2013-14) and Toronto, Booth has logged 16 points (8-8 - 16) and 28 PIM.

He played collegiate hockey at Michigan State University, scoring 105 points (45-60 - 105) in 134 games for the Spartans from 2002-06.

Booth has represented Team USA on three occasions, most recently at the 2008 IIHF World Championship. He also won a gold medal at the 2004 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2002 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

Detroit hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The Griffins host the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday at 7 p.m. before the AHL all-star break.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

