Tulsa Tops Cincinnati to Finish 14-Game Road Trip

CINCINNATI, OH - After an estimated 8,600 miles and 143 hours on the bus during its 14-game road trip since Nov. 5, the Tulsa Oilers finished the trip strong with a 3-1 comeback win Saturday against the Cincinnati Cyclones at U.S. Bank Arena.

The Cyclones found the game's first lead 3:24 into the first period, when Jesse Schultz buried a rebound from the left circle after Oilers goaltender Jake Hildebrand stopped the initial attempt. Shots on goal were even at 7-7 by the end of the frame, but Cincinnati skated away with a 1-0 advantage.

Tulsa tied the game when Vladimir Nikiforov snapped a quick wrist shot over the right shoulder of Jonas Johansson for his first tally of the period just 1:52 in. Nikiforov added a second marker at 4:39 of the frame when he buried a loose puck into an empty cage out of a goal-mouth scramble to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

Hildebrand stopped all 12 Cyclones shots in the final stanza, including a spectacular glove stop on a point-blank chance from Schultz. Steven Kaunisto added an insurance goal in the final four minutes of regulation to complete the scoring when he ripped a wrist shot past the blocker of Johansson.`

The Oilers return home next weekend for the first time since Nov. 4, to host the defending Kelly Cup Champion Colorado Eagles on Friday at 7:05pm on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center. Tulsa will then host the Allen Americans next Saturday at 7:05pm. Tickets are available by visiting www.tulsaoilers.com or calling 918-632-7825.

Friday's game is the Oilers' annual Unifirst Blanket Drive. Bring brand new blankets to the game to donate to those in need during the winter months.

Saturday is Tulsa's annual Teddy Bear Toss, benefiting the Salvation Army. Bring as many new Teddy Bears as you can carry into the arena and toss them on the ice when the Oilers score their first goal. Tulsa will also wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys that night, which will be auctioned off after the game in the OneOK Club at the BOK Center.

