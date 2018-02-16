Tulsa Takes Down Florida to Snap Skid

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers took down the top team in the ECHL, the Florida Everblades, Friday in a 3-1 comeback win on "Autism Awareness Night" at the BOK Center.

The Everblades broke a scoreless deadlock towards the end of the opening period when Stephen MacAuley tipped a Logan Roe shot past Oilers goaltender Devin Williams. Florida outshot Tulsa 16-7 in the frame.

The Oilers bounced back and outshot Florida 10-5 in the middle frame, as Garrett Ladd tied the score at 1-1 with a power play blast from the point. It was Ladd's 16th goal in 28 games since joining the Oilers in early December.

Tulsa captain Adam Pleskach pocketed the game-winning goal 5:49 into the third period with a quick wrist shot from low in the right circle. Charlie Sampair added an empty net tally to seal the 3-1 victory, and Williams stopped 28 of 29 shots for the Oilers, who snapped a five-game winless skid, and halted Florida's five-game point streak.

The Oilers and Everblades meet one final time Saturday at 7:05pm on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center. Catch the action on the Sports Animal, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 6:45pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.