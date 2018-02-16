Tulsa Takes Down Florida to Snap Skid
February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers took down the top team in the ECHL, the Florida Everblades, Friday in a 3-1 comeback win on "Autism Awareness Night" at the BOK Center.
The Everblades broke a scoreless deadlock towards the end of the opening period when Stephen MacAuley tipped a Logan Roe shot past Oilers goaltender Devin Williams. Florida outshot Tulsa 16-7 in the frame.
The Oilers bounced back and outshot Florida 10-5 in the middle frame, as Garrett Ladd tied the score at 1-1 with a power play blast from the point. It was Ladd's 16th goal in 28 games since joining the Oilers in early December.
Tulsa captain Adam Pleskach pocketed the game-winning goal 5:49 into the third period with a quick wrist shot from low in the right circle. Charlie Sampair added an empty net tally to seal the 3-1 victory, and Williams stopped 28 of 29 shots for the Oilers, who snapped a five-game winless skid, and halted Florida's five-game point streak.
The Oilers and Everblades meet one final time Saturday at 7:05pm on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center. Catch the action on the Sports Animal, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 6:45pm.
Images from this story
|
Tulsa Oilers Autism Awareness Jerseys
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018
- Eagles Suffer Season's First Shutout in 3-0 Loss at Idaho - Colorado Eagles
- Mallards' Special Teams Silence Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cuddemi Scores Twice in Win over Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Mallards Drop Kalamazoo 6-3 - Quad City Mallards
- Wichita Takes Game One - Rapid City Rush
- Tulsa Takes Down Florida to Snap Skid - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Drop Sixth Straight, 4-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- 'Blades Open Road Trip with 3-1 Loss at Tulsa - Florida Everblades
- 11 Stingrays Pick up Points in 5-2 Win over IceMen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Manchester Tops Atlanta 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cincinnati Drops Season Finale with Reading - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Fall 5-1 to Beast - Adirondack Thunder
- Dupont Tallies Twice as Admirals Top Swamp Rabbits 3-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Skate Past Gladiators, 5-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Most-Lopsided Win in Royals History, 8-0, over Cincinnati - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Effort Sunk by Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Needs No Sunscreen After 4-1 Win over Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Escape with Last Minute Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Lichtenwald Scores First ECHL Goal in Loss to Stingrays - Jacksonville IceMen
- Nailers Sign Bryan Arneson & Ryan Marcuz - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Tiffels, Wydo Head to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers, Cyclones Game Saturday Postponed; Friday's Game Will be Played - Wheeling Nailers
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Alex Wideman Returns to Fuel Roster - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Reading - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Search Committee Formed to Select Next ECHL Commissioner - Reading Royals
- Spencer Watson Recalled by Ontario - Manchester Monarchs
- Gameday Report: Mavericks vs. Fuel - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot, February 16 - Wheeling Nailers
- Capitals Prospect Carlson Reassigned to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Northern Road Trip Pits Swamp Rabbits against Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gameday - Adirondack (28-19-2-2) at Brampton (18-22-5-3) - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 16 - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Day: Swamp Rabbits Make First Trip to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- College Fair Night Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- IceMen and Stingrays Face off in South Carolina - Jacksonville IceMen
- Huge 3-In-3 Weekend Starts Friday vs. Cincinnati - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Make Trade with Colorado, Add 3 Forwards - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Complete Seven-Game Road Stretch Friday, Saturday - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Double up Railers 4-2 - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.