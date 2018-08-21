Tuesday's Finale in Hagerstown Cancelled Due to Wet Grounds

HAGERSTOWN, MD - Tuesday's game against the Hagerstown Suns has been cancelled due to wet grounds. Municipal Stadium's surface is not playable for the series finale. The two teams are not scheduled to face one another again this season, therefore, the game won't be made up.

Columbia begins its final eight-game homestand of the year at Spirit Communications Park on Thursday. The Fireflies host the Asheville Tourists at 7:05 ET on Thursday. You can listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the iHeartRadio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

Fans can still purchase tickets for the final homestand at FirefliesTickets.com.

