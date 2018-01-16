News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - JAN. 15, 2018 TUESDAY'S CHECKERS GAME IS SOLD OUT

Team offered $1 and $2 tickets as part of "1950s Night" promotion

The Charlotte Checkers today announced that their 7 p.m. game against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 16, is sold out. To accommodate the large crowd, Bojangles' Coliseum doors will open 90 minutes early at 5:30 p.m.

This marks the second consecutive season that the Checkers have hosted the 1950s Night promotion, both of which sold out. In addition to the deeply discounted ticket prices designed to commemorate the first professional hockey games played in Charlotte, the team is also offering throwback pricing on select concessions including $1 hot dogs, 50 cent soda and 50 cent small popcorn.

The Checkers are in the midst of a six-game home stand that will see them host a Wednesday rematch against the Sound Tigers, also at 7 p.m., before welcoming the Rochester Americans on Saturday, Jan. 20 (6 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 21 (1 p.m.).

