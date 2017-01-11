Tucker, White Here on Caravan Stop

January 11, 2017 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - Former Hooks Preston Tucker and Tyler White return to town Thursday, January 19, on the annual Astros Caravan, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

After visiting personnel at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, the pair will interact with customers at Whataburger's 7702 SPID location from 2-3 p.m.

Between 3:30 and 4:30, they'll participate in Caravan Jam at a local H-E-B store to be determined.

A one-hour autograph session follows at 5 o'clock at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 5001 SPID.

Tucker is a 26-year-old outfielder who played for the Hooks in 2013-14. Over 125 Double-A games, he belted 27 home runs and posted a .269 batting average, 77 runs scored, 31 doubles, and 72 runs batted in. The 2014 Texas League All-Star was selected by Houston in the seventh round of the 2012 draft from the University of Florida, and made his major-league debut on May 7, 2015 vs. the Los Angeles Angels.

Tucker was 2014 Hooks Player of the Year.

White, also 26 and a TL All-Star (2015), played collegiately at Western Carolina and was a 33rd-round draft pick in 2013. He made Houston's opening day roster last spring. The first baseman won the TL All-Star Game home run derby at Whataburger Field two seasons ago and was then promoted to Triple-A Fresno. In 59 Hooks games, White hit .284 with seven home runs and 40 RBI. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Texas League Stories from January 11, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.