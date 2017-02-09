Tuch Returns from Minnesota

DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher announced on Thursday the National Hockey League (NHL) clubs has assigned forward Alex Tuch (Tuck) to the Iowa Wild, Minnesota's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Tuch, 20 (5/2/17), made his NHL debut on Feb. 4 at Vancouver after being recalled on Feb. 2. He collected seven shots and averaged 11:54 in TOI/game in three total games with Minnesota. Tuch has recorded 22 points (11-1122) and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 34 games during his rookie season with Iowa. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y., ranks tied for first among all Iowa skaters with a +10 rating, second in goals and tied for second in scoring. He represented Iowa at the AHL All-Star Classic and tallied three points (2-13) to help the Central Division win the AHL All-Star Game on Jan. 30.

Iowa welcomes the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The team honors all local service personnel with Local Heroes night, presented by Great Clips. Fans may enjoy $2 beers, presented by 100.3 The Bus. There will also be barefoot wine specials at the game. Collegeville packs are also available for purchase at the game. There will be a food drive at the game, presented by Billion Buick GMC and Barilla that benefits Move the Food.

On Feb. 11 at 7 PM the Wild and Griffins meet again as the team celebrates Pink in the Rink Night in a partnership with Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa. Pink in the Rink is sponsored by KISS FM, Ankeny Allstate, UnitedHealthcare, Edwards, Universal Printing and Platos Closet. The team dons "Pink In The Rink" themed jerseys, which are auctioned off after the game in a live postgame jersey auction.The first 7,500 fans to the game receive a Pink LED giveaway, sponsored by Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa, KISS FM and Food Dudes. Fans 21 and over may enjoy Jim Beam Drink specials, sponsored by NASH FM. The Brewdog pack is also available, where fans get a ticket to the game, hot dog voucher, beer at the game and a voucher for a drink at Legends.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com. Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

