Tuch and Mitchell Head to Minnesota

February 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher announced on Monday the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Alex Tuch (Tuck) and Zack Mitchell from the Iowa Wild, Minnesota's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The team also announced it has placed defenseman Jonas Brodin on the injured reserve due to a fractured finger suffered vs. New Jersey on January 17 and forward Tyler Graovac on waivers.

Mitchell, 24, has skated in 10 games with Minnesota this season and made his NHL debut at Pittsburgh on Nov. 10. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound native of Orangeville, Ont., has 14 points (8-614) in 39 games with Iowa this season and leads the team with six power-play goals. Mitchell recorded 42 points (22-2042) in 70 contests with Iowa in 2015-16 and led the team in goals and scoring. He was signed as a free agent by the Wild on March 4, 2014.

Tuch, 20, collected seven shots and averaged 11:54 in TOI/game in three games with Minnesota and made his NHL debut on Feb. 4 at Vancouver. He has recorded 25 points (12-1325) and 20 penalty minutes (PIM) in 36 games during his rookie season with Iowa, including nine points (5-49) in his last six games. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y., ranks T-1st on the team with a plus-10 rating and second in goals and scoring. He represented Iowa at the AHL All-Star Classic and tallied three points (2-13) to help the Central Division win the AHL All-Star Game on Jan. 30. Tuch was selected by the Wild in the first round (18th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Brodin, 23, has tallied 16 points (3-1316) in 43 games with Minnesota this season and ranks third on the team in blocked shots (68) and fourth in TOI/game at 19:46. He has missed last 12 games with a fractured finger suffered on Jan. 17 against New Jersey.

After games in San Diego and Ontario, Iowa returns home to play the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The first 1,500 fans to arrive receive a Crash bobblehead in celebration of Crash's birthday, presented by Better Business Bureau and NASH ICON. Following the conclusion of the game, there is a full mascot autograph session, highlighted by Crash, and a postgame skate. Fans may rent skates, benefiting American Heart Association. Subway Combo packs are also available for purchase at the game.

Iowa and Cleveland meet again on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. It is Free Parking Monday (until the IEC lots are full). Fans may bring in a Subway Receipt to purchase a ticket for only $5.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com. Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

-- IOWA WILD --

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.