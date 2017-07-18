Tseng Dominates Nashville

News Release

DES MOINES - Jen-Ho Tseng (2-0) twirled a seven-inning masterpiece and the Iowa Cubs (43-50) topped the Nashville Sounds (44-51) 1-0, Monday night at Principal Park. Elliot Soto provided the spark Iowa needed, and the pitching and defense took care of the rest.

Starters for both teams were lights-out, with both allowing just a handful of hits and no runs. Tseng, making his second start of the year with Iowa, was dominant through seven innings. He allowed just three hits and one walk, while striking out eight batters on the night. Tseng allowed just one Nashville extra-base hit, coming in the fifth. The double by Joey Wendle was the only runner to get into scoring position against the righty.

Iowa and Nashville struggled offensively all night, before Iowa finally got some magic in the bottom of the seventh. Soto crushed a solo homer off Felix Doubront (0-2) with two outs in the seventh to give the I-Cubs a 1-0 lead. The homer was Soto's first since April 29, 2016 while with the New Orleans Zephyrs and the fifth of his career .

David Rollins and Felix Pena came in to complete the game for Tseng, combining for two shutout innings, while allowing just two hits and striking out two. Pena earned his fifth save of the year with Iowa and recorded the 100th strikeout of his I-Cubs career.

Iowa and Nashville will continue their four-game set at 7:08 p.m. tomorrow at Principal Park.


