Try Your Hand at the Chicago Fire Secondary Kit Digital

February 6, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Chicago Fire News Release





Your chance to win the 2017 Chicago Fire Secondary Jersey has arrived!To commemorate Monday's kit release, the club is hosting a Digital Scavenger Hunt. It won't be easy, but if you're savvy enough to make it to the end, you could be the proud owner of the secondary kit that will debut in the Chicago Fire's landmark 20th Season.

Follow and piece together the five upcoming clues as they guide you through the deepest corners of the club's website, social media channels and the internet at large. Those who make it to the finish will have a chance at snagging the new alternate jersey.

The Digital Scavenger Hunt will officially go live at 3 p.m. CT today (Monday) and all qualifying entries must be submitted by 9 p.m. CT Tuesday (February 7). Check back here this afternoon for the first clue!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.