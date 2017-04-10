Trot Nixon to Appear at Worcester Fan Fest

News Release

The Worcester Bravehearts will celebrate Little League Opening Day in the city with a Fan Fest & Spree Day on April 29th featuring Red Sox great Trot Nixon. The event is generously supported by Agera Energy, Rotmans Furniture and the WRTA and will feature a parade of Little Leagues on Fitton Ave with opening ceremonies on the field at Hanover Insurance Park. The public is invited to meet Trot Nixon from 10 - 12 and take part in a scavenger hunt for kids, a Coaches Clinic for adults, and a "Swing for Your Seats" promotion to win Bravehearts season tickets that is open to all ages.

