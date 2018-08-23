Triunfel's Big Night Helps Jackals Cruise Past Aigles

New Jersey scored early and often as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings of play and rolled to a 7-1 win over Trois-Rivieres. The victory by the Jackals was their third straight.

Carlos Triunfel (pictured) lead the New Jersey offense by going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Connor Hofmann had two doubles and two RBIs in a 2-for-4 night while Andy Mocahbee contributed a hit in two at-bats along with a run and two RBIs.

Jackals starting pitcher Mat Latos tossed seven shutout innings and notched his fourth win of the season. Latos gave up a pair of walks and six hits while fanning nine batters.

Javier Herrera had a 1-for-5 night and scored the lone run for the Aigles.

