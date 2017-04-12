Trio of Sixers Shutout Quakes, Stop Slide

News Release

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino snapped a four-game losing streak with an impressive pitching performance by a trio of 66ers' pitchers shutting out the visiting Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 3-0. Starter Jaime Barria with relievers Adam Hofacket and Justin Anderson combined to limit the Quakes to seven hits and three walks in the club's first shutout since August 18, 2016 at Lake Elsinore.

Both starters were dominant. Rancho Cucamonga (2-4) starter Adam Bray went four innings allowing just two hits with four Ks and did not figure in the decision. Sixers starter Jaime Barria retired the first eight Quakes he faced but then had to get out of bases loaded jams in the third and fourth innings. In the fifth Yusniel Diaz doubled for the Quakes but was thrown out at the plate later in the inning by IE CF Jared Foster to keep the game tied 0-0. The 66ers (2-4) capitalized in the bottom of the fifth when Michael Barash singled to open the frame. After a walk pushed Barash to second he scored on Cody Ramer's RBI single versus reliever Wes Helsabeck (0-1).

Meanwhile Barria (1-0) continued to roll and finished with six innings of work surrendering six hits and two walks with eight Ks. Barria has now tossed ten shutout frames to open his Cal League career. Adam Hofacket allowed lead-off batters to reach in the seventh and eighth but the 66ers' righty coaxed double-plays in each frame to get out of trouble. Inland Empire added a pair of insurance runs in the eight when Zach Gibbons notched a RBI single and Foster tripled him home to make it 3-0. Justin Anderson (SV,1) got three grounders in the ninth to ice the win. Coincidently, it was Anderson who earned the win in the 66ers shutout last August. Barash finished with three hits including a double while Gibbons had two hits.

The series concludes Wednesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

