Trio of Homers Send Nuts to Fourth Straight Defeat

News Release

Rancho Cucamonga, CA. - Three longs balls sent the Modest Nuts to a 6-3 loss against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Monday night at LoanMart Field.

Johan Mieses smacked a two-run homer in the first inning against Nuts' (58-50; 19-19) starter Nathan Bannister (L, 6-6). Kibert Ruiz added a two-run shot in the third for the Quakes (61-47; 25-13). Bannister was knocked out after four innings of work while allowing four runs with four strikeouts and no walks.

D.J. Peters added a solo home run in the fifth against Bryan Bonnell which was plenty for the Quakes despite five errors.

The Nuts offense recorded their only earned run when Kyle Lewis launched a solo home run in the sixth. Even with five errors by the Quakes, the Nuts managed just three runs while going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and leaving eight runners on base.

Daniel Corcino (W, 2-0) tossed 2.2 innings while allowing just two hits and one run. Andrew Islter (S, 10/13) worked a perfect ninth inning.

The Nuts continue a three-game series with the Quakes on Tuesday evening at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:55 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

