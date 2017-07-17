Trio of Homers Help Ducks Sting Bees

News Release

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the New Britain Bees 5-3 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Jovan Rosa put the Bees on top first with a solo home run to left field in the opening inning off Ducks starter Tyler Levine. The Ducks answered in the bottom of the second when Alex Burg launched a mammoth solo home run to left off Bees starter Greg Nappo.

New Britain went back ahead in the third on Rosa's two-out RBI double to right-center. However, a line drive solo homer to left by Giovanny Alfonzo in the fifth tied the game at two.

Angelo Songco put Long Island on top for good one inning later when he crushed a two-run home run to right field on the first pitch he saw. Elmer Reyes delivered an RBI single to center in the eighth to increase the Ducks' lead to 5-2.

The Bees plated a run in the ninth on an RBI single to left by Jordan Hinshaw. However, Michael Crouse struck out to end the ballgame.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Levine pitched five innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Nappo also threw five innings of two-run ball, yielding six hits and striking out four. Rob Rogers (2-0) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out three. Brandon Fry (0-3) took the loss, surrendering two runs on a hit and two walks in one inning. David Aardsma collected his ninth save of the year despite yielding a run on two hits in the ninth while striking out two.

Songco and Lew Ford each had two hits to pace the Flock offensively. Songco drove in two runs while Ford scored twice.

