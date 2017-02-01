Trio of FC Edmonton REX Players Commit to NCAA Programs for 2017

EDMONTON, AB - FC Edmonton's REX program will graduate three players to NCAA Division I programs for the upcoming varsity season. Fourth-year REX standouts Erin van Dolder, Kayla Mostowich and Lauren Dluzewski will all head south of the border to compete next Fall.

FC EDMONTON REX GIRLS PROGRAM

The trio adds to a number of REX players already set to enter the collegiate ranks in 2017. Cara and Brooke Lang, Megan Duro and Lauren Murphy have committed to the University of Alberta Pandas, while Raeghan McCarthy will feature with the MacEwan Griffins.

Midfielder van Dolder will compete for Rice University's Owls under head coach Nicky Adams. Under Adams, the Rice soccer program has won two conference championships, been to the NCAA Tournament and tied the school record for wins in a single season.

"You will not find a harder working, more intelligent player than van Dolder," REX technical director Sergio Teixeira stated. "She got better and better every single year. I couldn't be more proud of her for going to such a fantastic program. I think she is going to continue to get better and better at Rice because that's what type of player she is."

Fellow midfielder Mostowich will join the University of Nebraska Huskers. Mostowich will work with veteran head coach John Walker and Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, Ian Bridge.

"Kayla has played with the national program, she has played as a centre-back and she has played as a central midfielder," Teixeira added. "Nebraska has recruited her to play as a central midfielder. Kayla is a fantastic player, extremely technical and she's a leader on and off the field.

"Nebraska is highly ranked, massive athletic program and a fantastic women's soccer program. She is going to a program that can compete to win championships."

Dluzewski will head to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga to compete for the Mocs - a program with ties to the Edmonton area. Former Sherwood Park soccer coach Gavin McKinney has led the women's soccer program since 2015.

"Lauren is going to be a program changer for them," Teixeira said. "She is going to step into a major role in that program right away and she is going to deliver. She is a very good player and she is very dynamic."

This year's graduating players are the latest success stories to come out of Edmonton's girls program, which is funded by FC Edmonton owners Tom and Dave Fath as well as Alberta Soccer. Last year, graduate Yasmine Hall headed to the University of South Florida, while fellow grad Avery Lakeman found herself at the University of California, Berkeley, former home of United States international Alex Morgan.

"Our program and the girls in it are truly choosing what they want to do," Teixeira concluded. "These players are finding what is best for them and that is what they are choosing. They are not just chasing a dream of playing in the United States, they are looking at what is best for them academically, athletically and going for it. The REX program is facilitating these options and providing a lot of options for our girls because of its recognition."

2017 FC Edmonton REX Collegiate Commitments

Erin van Dolder - Rice University

Kayla Mostowich - University of Nebraska

Lauren Dluzewski - University of Tennessee-Chattanooga

Brooke Lang - University of Alberta

Cara Lang - University of Alberta

Megan Duro - University of Alberta

Lauren Murphy - University of Alberta

Raeghan McCarthy - MacEwan University

FC EDMONTON'S REX PROGRAM

FC Edmonton's REX Program aims to prepare and develop players to move onwards to the national and collegiate levels of women's soccer. Funded by FC Edmonton owners Tom and Dave Fath, the women's REX program also draws support from the Alberta Soccer Association.

