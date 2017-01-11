Trio of 2016 RoughRiders Recognized by Rangers

FRISCO, TEXAS - The Texas Rangers announced their minor league award winners for the 2016 season on Tuesday, and three members of the Frisco RoughRiders, Texas' Double-A affiliate, garnered recognition. Left-handed pitcher Yohander Mendez earned the organization's minor league pitcher of the year honor, while first baseman Ronald Guzman (defender) and right-handed pitcher John Fasola (reliever) were also recognized.

Mendez, 21, posted a tremendous season across three minor league levels before making his Major League debut on September 5. Between Frisco, Class A-Advanced High Desert, and Triple-A Round Rock, Mendez combined to go 12-3 with a 2.19 ERA across 111 innings of work. He recorded 113 strikeouts against just 41 walks and held opponents to a .184 average. Mendez finished the season leading all Rangers minor leaguers in wins and was fourth in strikeouts. The southpaw earned a promotion to the Rangers on September 2 and made two relief outings with the club. Texas signed the native of Valencia, Venezuela in July 2011 and added him to the 40-man roster in November 2015. He is currently ranked as the Rangers top prospect by MLBPipeline.com, who also lists him 56th on its list of the game's top 100 prospects.

Guzman, 22, spent most of his season in Frisco, where he had a breakout season in his first year at the Double-A level. In 102 games with the Riders, the lefty hit .288 with 15 home runs and 56 RBI. He earned a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock on August 3 and hit .216 in 25 games, including a home run in his first at-bat with the Express. Guzman, currently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Rangers farm system (MLBPipeline.com), signed with the Rangers in July 2011 out of La Vega in the Dominican Republic and earned a spot on the Rangers 40-man roster on November 18.

Fasola, 25, excelled out of the bullpen between Frisco, Class-A Advanced High Desert, and Triple-A Round Rock. He combined to go 5-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 38 relief appearances and led all Rangers farmhands with 11 saves in 12 opportunities. The righty joined the Riders bullpen on May 23 and made 22 appearances with the club, posting a 3-1 record and a 3.73 ERA in 22 appearances. At one point, Fasola logged 12 consecutive scoreless innings with the RoughRiders. The Rangers selected the native of Hudson, Ohio in the 31st round of the 2014 draft out of Kent State University.

Additionally, the Rangers named catcher Jose Trevino their minor league player of the year. Trevino spent the entire 2016 season with Class A-Advanced High Desert, hitting .303 with nine home runs and 68 RBI in 109 games with the Mavericks, helping the squad capture the 2016 California League title. MLBPipeline.com ranks the 24-year-old as the No. 19 prospect in the Rangers organization.

